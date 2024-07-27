CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $330,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 942 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 5.0 %

EME stock traded up $17.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,148. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.75. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.