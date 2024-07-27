CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,867,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.