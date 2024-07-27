CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,864. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.76. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

