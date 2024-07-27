CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $160,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.43. 198,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

