CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,126 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 27,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 370.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 810,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,096,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.63. 304,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.42. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $237.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

