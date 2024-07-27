CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,898 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS traded up $7.66 on Friday, hitting $546.38. 677,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,132. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $589.14 and its 200 day moving average is $565.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

