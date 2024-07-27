CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.36% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of GJUN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

