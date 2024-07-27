Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cranswick Price Performance

Cranswick stock remained flat at C$50.70 during trading hours on Friday. Cranswick has a 12-month low of C$50.70 and a 12-month high of C$51.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.09.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.