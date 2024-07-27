Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cranswick Price Performance
Cranswick stock remained flat at C$50.70 during trading hours on Friday. Cranswick has a 12-month low of C$50.70 and a 12-month high of C$51.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.09.
Cranswick Company Profile
