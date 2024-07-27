Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. Cousins Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.630-2.680 EPS.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE CUZ traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.25. 2,703,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.