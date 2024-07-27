Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $10.72 on Friday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $53,782.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coursera by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,525,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 25.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

