Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Coursera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Coursera Trading Up 44.7 %

NYSE:COUR traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 24,935,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,494. Coursera has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $21.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

