Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading Down 10%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 3,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 74,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Corsa Coal Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.52 million during the quarter. Corsa Coal had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. Equities analysts expect that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

