Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

