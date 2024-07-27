Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,554,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $10,181,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

CRBP stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $620.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.