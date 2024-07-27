Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.60.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,554,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $10,181,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %
CRBP stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $620.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $61.18.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
