Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Copa in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Copa by 1,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.