Contrasting Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) & STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Carmell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Carmell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Carmell has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carmell N/A -171.27% -22.94% STRATA Skin Sciences -34.92% -65.76% -19.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carmell and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Carmell and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carmell N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences $33.36 million 0.35 -$10.83 million ($3.30) -1.01

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Carmell and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,037.72%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Carmell.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Carmell on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carmell



Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About STRATA Skin Sciences



STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

