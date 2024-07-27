Compound Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25.94 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Compound has a total market cap of $430.78 million and $25.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $51.53 or 0.00075917 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00018396 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009105 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.77 or 0.43881361 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,360,428 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,360,425.24737555 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.73641821 USD and is up 7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $40,906,581.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

