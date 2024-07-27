CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,797,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,684,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,223,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $8.09 on Monday. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

