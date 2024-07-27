COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of CMPS opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $549.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,878,571.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

