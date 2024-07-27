Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-4.05 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,520. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

