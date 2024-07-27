Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given “Hold” Rating at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $90.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

