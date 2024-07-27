Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,545.66

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,545.66 ($32.92) and traded as high as GBX 2,822 ($36.50). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,816 ($36.42), with a volume of 458,589 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.15) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.39) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,825 ($36.54).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,922.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 22,036 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,770 ($35.83), for a total value of £610,397.20 ($789,442.83). Insiders acquired 499 shares of company stock worth $1,364,416 over the last 90 days. 47.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

