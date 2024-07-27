CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $64.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,082,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

