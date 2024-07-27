CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 80.8% in July

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the June 30th total of 799,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CLP Stock Performance

CLPHY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 48,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,448. CLP has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

