Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 241.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

CLSD stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.43.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $3,967,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.