Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
