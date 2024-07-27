Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.