CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.82 and traded as high as C$16.32. CI Financial shares last traded at C$16.05, with a volume of 419,927 shares.

CIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.22.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$645.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$690.26 million. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5167464 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total value of C$170,136.61. In other news, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61. Also, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$107,981.34. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

