Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.28.

CHD stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

