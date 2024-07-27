Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Chubb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.05.

Chubb Stock Up 3.3 %

CB stock opened at $270.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.42. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Chubb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

