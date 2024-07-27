Chijet Motor Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 31st (NASDAQ:CJET)

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Chijet Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

CJET stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Chijet Motor has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

