Chijet Motor Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 31st (NASDAQ:CJET)

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.
Chijet Motor Trading Up 0.3 %
CJET stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Chijet Motor has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.
Chijet Motor Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chijet Motor
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.