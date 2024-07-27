Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Set at C$15.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.25.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$9.59 and a 1 year high of C$13.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -290.48%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.