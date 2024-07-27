Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.57) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,018.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.25 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.74). The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £117,813.09 ($152,370.78). 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

