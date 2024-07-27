CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Stock Position Decreased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,586,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,417,128 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.84% of CEMEX worth $239,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 3,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 1,301.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.24.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,989,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

