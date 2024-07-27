CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

CBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $109.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

