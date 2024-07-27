Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 584,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 247,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Cartier Resources

(Get Free Report)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.