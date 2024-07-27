Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

