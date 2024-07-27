Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Short Interest Update

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVONF remained flat at C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Carnarvon Energy has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

Carnarvon Energy Company Profile

Featured Articles

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

