Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Short Interest Update

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVONF remained flat at C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Carnarvon Energy has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.
Carnarvon Energy Company Profile
