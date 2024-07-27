Capital World Investors Purchases 150,812 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital World Investors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,894,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. jvl associates llc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,027,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $609.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

