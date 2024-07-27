Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 7.26% of Cavco Industries worth $241,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO traded up $15.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.73. 65,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.79 and its 200-day moving average is $362.12. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $419.22.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $420.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.50 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

