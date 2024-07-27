Capital World Investors Has $295.69 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,553,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 951,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.94% of CF Industries worth $295,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CF Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in CF Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.87.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,166. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

