Capital World Investors Has $203.92 Million Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.04% of Westlake worth $203,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Westlake by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $8,492,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $3,254,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

WLK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.03. 685,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

