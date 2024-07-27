Capital World Investors Has $172.29 Million Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 578.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 831,066 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.06% of MYR Group worth $172,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MYR Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.09. 112,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average is $153.40. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.02.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. MYR Group’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

