Capital World Investors Has $123.71 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $123,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BRO traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $99.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,496. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

