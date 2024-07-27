Capital World Investors Decreases Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528,506 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 31.19% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $403,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $43.68. 123,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

