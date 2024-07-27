Capital International Sarl Sells 15,407 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,407 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned 0.05% of Chart Industries worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.77.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

GTLS stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 367,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,010. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

