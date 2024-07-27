Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. 9,660,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,886,778. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

