Capital International Sarl Purchases 1,885 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. 5,865,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,991,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.