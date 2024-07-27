Capital International Sarl Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $2,176,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.79. 2,818,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.