Capital International Sarl Decreases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.28.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.05. 316,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

