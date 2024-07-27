Capital International Sarl Buys 2,377 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.66.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.